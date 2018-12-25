LOOK BACK: Clarence Valley's most read stories of the year

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

1: A MESSAGE FROM BEYOND - Holly Butcher's tragic death.

IT was the story that didn't just touch the hearts of those in Grafton who knew her, but resonated right across the world. Holly Butcher was well known to our community when she tragically died from Ewings Sarcoma.

However, as she passed, a letter she wrote just before her death reached out across the divide and gave a message of hope for others, and the sage words from such a young woman ripped the hearts of people from all walks of life, going viral on the internet in the week following her death.

And in among her words of wisdom, a final plea for those to give blood, that helped keep her alive in what little time she had left.

"Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year - a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend here on earth with my family, friends and dog. A year I had some of the greatest times of my life.”

It is the story that not only touched our heart, but the world, and easily was the most read story in The Daily Examiner.

It also spawned numerous follow-up stories, including coverage of her funeral, words from friends, and the people it inspired to take up her cause.

2. WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: Trainer's horse traumatised after sex act

COURT stories are always among the most popular for our online and print readers, but it was this story of a horror time for a horse that attracted the most attention.

Pleading not-guilty, the man who was caught in "sex” acts with a local race-horse trainer's fillies was sentenced for multiple crimes.

3. DOUBLE DEATH: Two truck-drivers die as their vehicles collide near Jackadgery.

Distressing scenes from the double-fatal truck accident on the Gwidyr Highway near Jackadgery. Frank Redward

Incidents on the highways and roads are always well read, and it was no exception for this story where two men tragically lost their lives

The tipper truck and cattle truck collided on the range near Jackadgery, and vets also had to attend the scene to euthanaise the injured cattle from the crash.

4. BODY BLOW: Human remain thought to be found at new bridge site

The Daily Examiner has received reports of a possible body being found near the new bridge construction in Grafton. Caitlan Charles

EVERYONE loves a story about our new bridge, and they were especially curious about this story.

It came after what was initially thought was a human body were found while digging out foundations for the new Grafton Bridge.

5. STORM FRONT: Massive storm hits Maclean hard:

The Clarence Hotel in Maclean suffered major damage as a storm ripped its roof off, causing power lines to fall over the street Adam Hourigan

AS the new year came around, a massive storm uprooted much of Maclean, creating havoc through the town.

There were no human casualties, but plenty of buildings copped a battering, including both the Maclean Showground and the Bottom Pub, both of which are yet to reopen.

6. NO MORE FREEDOM: Campers moved on from holiday spots in Yamba

Illegal campers in various locations at the jetty foreshores. Photo Bruce Thomas / The Coffs Coast Advocate Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

This story crept up a bit, as word that Clarence Valley Council rangers were patrolling, and moving illegally camped vans.

However, the blitz did have a few unexpected side effects.

