LOOK: Best view ever of new highway section

An image of the completed upgrade between Maclean and Tyndale.

THE Pacific Highway duplication between Woolgoolga to Ballina is starting to take final shape, with an additional 12-kilometre section between Tyndale and Maclean opening last night, delivering smoother, safer and more reliable journeys for all road users.

And in an extraordinary piece of footage, you can take a full 360 degree view of the upgrade, starting at the Iluka turn-off and finishing with the newly opened section from Maclean to Tyndale.

Take a look at the amazing view, shot by local photographer and drone expert Jessica Robertson, who captured the view from a 360 camera.

Click on the view and drag it around to take a peek from every angle in a 20 minute ride that shows the amazing work that has been completed.

Whilst out at work yesterday, I thought about the ones stuck at home in isolation unable to venture out. So in between... Posted by Jessica Robertson Creative on Wednesday, 1 April 2020

NSW Minister Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the new section of four-lane divided highway recently opened meant motorists will soon enjoy more than 75 kilometres of completed highway delivered through this project.

"The Pacific Highway duplication from Hexham to the Queensland border is the largest road infrastructure project in regional Australia and is transforming journeys along the North Coast," Mr Toole said.

"We're already seeing travel time reductions of around two hours, and fatal crashes on this stretch of highway have halved since the project started.

"This is about keeping vital infrastructure work moving forward - infrastructure that keeps people employed and regional economies ticking and supports safer, faster journeys for freight operators at a time when it's critical to keep essential goods flowing."

NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said it was great to see the project enter the home stretch.

"We know how important projects like these are to local communities - and to tourists and freight operators who use the Pacific Highway to travel between Brisbane and Sydney," Mr Gulaptis said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said once the Woolgoolga to Ballina project was complete, local motorists could save 25 minutes between the two regions.

"This project will improve travel reliability and better access for communities along the route, meaning better, safer connections for all road users," Mr Hogan said.

"The duplication of the highway is on track for completion at the end of 2020."

Information about the upcoming traffic changes is available online here.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.95 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade on an 80:20 basis.