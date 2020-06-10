LOOK: Breathtaking shot as rainbow covers town

Jessica Robertson's amazing 25-image panorama stitch of a double rainbow over the top of Maclean on Tuesday. Photo: Not for reuse/stock

Jessica Robertson's amazing 25-image panorama stitch of a double rainbow over the top of Maclean on Tuesday. Photo: Not for reuse/stock

THEY say there’s a pot of gold at the end of each rainbow, but for photographer Jess Robertson, it came from a trip to SPAR in Maclean yesterday.

Walking out of the supermarket, she saw the amazing sight of a double rainbow, and being always prepared sprinted to her car to get out her drone.

Flying it across the river at Maclean, she took 25 photos, which she stitched together into this amazing panorama of the phenomenon encasing Maclean.

‘I’ve never run so fast in my life to get to the car,” she said.

“I got the shot, and then it poured with rain. The drone was a bit wet when it got back to the car.”

Showers are expected to continue through to early next week, with the forecast show heavier falls expected for the coastal regions on the weekend.

To see more of Jessica’s amazing imagery, visit her Facebook page Jessica Robertson Creative.