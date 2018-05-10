LOOK: Champion address set to sail

IT is at Grafton's most prestigious riverfront location, and has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, 13 car spaces, and one Olympic silver medallist.

And for owner Andrew Landenberger and wife Martina, it is a very hard decision to let their Grafton home go.

"Very difficult, Martina's really struggling,” Mr Landenberger said.

"The river will always be home for me. I grew up fishing here as a kid, paddling down and fishing on the sand spit.”

Mr Landenberger's other connection to the river is well documented, a champion sailor around the world, winning a silver medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the Tornado Class with Mitch Booth.

However, Mr Landenberger said the family's other commitments meant they just weren't spending the time here they once were.

"Martina is back and forth to Germany with her business...and we have a family property in New England where we have three generations actively working it, and we really only find time to come back to mow the lawns,” he said.

"I love it, but we're just not here enough.”

The Islandview Close house was built 10 years ago, and was designed with Andrew's sail design business in mind, hence the enormous downstairs garage area.

"We had the big area for my own playground so to speak, and because it's so big down the bottom, it made the top big as well,” Mr Landenberger said.

With 700sq m under roof on a 2612sq m block running all the way down to the water, the upper levels were designed with one thing in mind.

"The view. It is absolutely the best piece of riverfront in Grafton.

"From the living room you can see all the way down through the island and a fair way down the other,” he said.

"It's really open plan living with lots of space.”

Mr Landenberger said another feature was the excellent access to the river, with him being able to launch even his biggest boats without the need of a jetty.

The couple said the final decision to sell the house wasn't an easy one, with many discussions over the year, but one phone call finally changed their mind.

"Tom Coombes rang me up and told me he was starting his new business, and wanted to list the house,” he said.

"We'd discussed it before, and I thought that as he was in need to get started we'd help him out.

"It reminded me of us when I started out making sails.

"When we went to Germany to start making the high-end sails we needed someone to believe in us and give us a go, and we saw a lot of parallels here.

"We were lucky and it turned out to be a great success, and I'm sure Tom will be too.

"Especially if he sells the house.”

The house is listed for sale at $1.4 million with First National Grafton.