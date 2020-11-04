LOOK: Clarence’s most exclusive view up for sale

REAL estate lingo tells us each opportunity is once in a lifetime, the area is pristine and the views exclusive.

There is one place in the Clarence for sale where these terms may be underselling the property.

The beach house, located at 30 Nugget Street Waterfront at Diggers Camp is on the market for the first time since it was bought as a beach shack at the Crown Land auctions thirty years ago.

And owner Katherine Carleton said the decision to let it go is not an easy one.

“I don’t really want to talk about it too much otherwise I might change my mind and not sell,” she said.

“I’ve been at Diggers for about 30 years, and in this house for 28 years … and it is a pretty rare opportunity.”

Property for sale at Diggers Camp

Extensively renovated from its original beach shack, the construction is a complement of cavity brick, cedar and villaboard siding. The interior is gyprock with cypress, hardwood floors above and tiled throughout downstairs with hardwood decks, Colorbond roof, rainwater tanks, quartz pebble, fenced and gated – all with a massive solar system and a self-contained studio.

And it has an uninterrupted view of the coastline, one which is shared with only 10 others.

“It is incredibly special,” Ms Carelton said. “The area is so sweet. There’s no power lines and it’s surrounded by the national park and the ocean marine park.

“It’s pristine and unspoilt, it’s a wonderful environment.”

Ms Carleton said the natural geography of the area meant it was above the tsunami level of the beach underneath, and a natural ridge behind blocked the colder winds coming from the mountain in winter.

Property for sale at Diggers Camp

Selling the property herself, Ms Carleton said there had been steady interest from everywhere, often receiving two inquiries a day.

“I’ve put the price at $2.95m now and I’m looking for the right buyer,” she said.

“I can only sell the house once and although I’ve had some offers, I want it to be for the right price.

“Whoever buys this house will be here thirty years. Everyone who is here has been here longer than a decade, some for over 50 years and they’ll keep it in the family.

“It is a real, rare opportunity.”

More information on the property can be found here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-nsw-diggers+camp-132630226