LOOK: Dragonboats like you've never seen them before

An amazing view from the air of the Jacaranda Dragonboat Regatta.

An amazing view from the air of the Jacaranda Dragonboat Regatta. Jessica Robertson

IF YOU thought you saw all the intense action of the Jacaranda Dragonboat Carnival from the banks of the Clarence, we've got a treat for you.

Take a look at these stunning birds-eye view photos of the regatta taken from high above.

The photos were taken by professional and licensed drone pilot Jessica Robertson on behalf of the club, and give an amazing overview of the action, the shapes, and the beautiful Clarence being used to the full.

Enjoy the ride.