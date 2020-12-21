Menu
Warren Powter took this photo of a lightning strike looking back towards Maclean on Sunday afternoon
Weather

LOOK: Dramatic lightning shots as storms set for Christmas

Adam Hourigan
23rd Dec 2020 10:28 AM
With wild weather predicted to come across the Clarence as we approach Christmas, these photos are a harsh reminder of just what our summer storms can do.

Photos sent it by readers on The Daily Examiner Facebook page show lightning spreading across the Clarence, and one image that shows its destructive force.

Andrea Hyatt snapped this image of a tree on her neighbour’s property at Waterview Heights which was obliterated by a lightning strike in the storm on Sunday.

Andrea Hyatt took a photo of the damage to a tree on her neighbour's property at Waterview Heights after it was hit by lightning
“It was a typical storm, just louder,” Ms Hyatt said.

“The noise was deafening. The tree was the only damage except for a few Wi-Fi modems in the street failing.

“There was a lot of rain, 45mm in that storm. We suspect that all the water around and the trees being so wet it may have conducted.”

It wasn’t the only dramatic images of the storm, as Chad Barber’s amazing timelapse of it building over Maclean shows.

Looking back towards Maclean, Warren Powter went storm-chasing, and captured a bolt of lightning, saying it was one of the strongest cloud to ground strike’s he’s seen this season.

In Maclean also, Melanie Howell captured this bolt near the central business district.

A lightning strike in Maclean captured by Melanie Howell on Sunday
The weather is predicted to be cloudy, with a moderate chance of rain. On Christmas Day, the Bureau of Meteorology says there will be a chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon and evening.

