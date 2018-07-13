Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photos from the finals of the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field.
Photos from the finals of the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field. Adam Hourigan
People and Places

LOOK: Every outfit from Grafton Cup day fashions

Adam Hourigan
by
13th Jul 2018 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a huge day at the Grafton Cup on Thursday, and with so many people out looking fabulous, it was hard for judges to determine the best dressed on the day.

More than 50 competitors lined up on stage to compete in the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field, with a range of styles and colours on show the competition was fiercely fought out.

In the end, winner of Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady was Kacey Lloyd of Cabarita Beach, runner up Bree Turner of Grafton and Contemporary Best Dressed Lady is Bec Zaffino of Grafton.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Also, after a competition through Instagram this year, Cathlene Naive and Scott Fawcett took out the couples title.

A little later on, although the competition wasn't quite as serious, the men strutted their stuff, with Michael Turner taking out the top prize in the Lowes Best Dressed Man.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
grafton cup grafton shoppingworld fashions on the field grafton shoppingworld lady of the carnival grafton shoppingworld lowes best dressed gent julyracingcarnival2018 red hot hair telstra best dressed couple
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Farewell to a red and white 'angel'

    Farewell to a red and white 'angel'

    News 'As we know she may have been small in stature, but she had a heart that would put Phar Lap's to shame.'

    • 13th Jul 2018 4:00 PM
    Protester delays work at Market Square

    premium_icon Protester delays work at Market Square

    News Jacaranda trees to be removed as part of upgrades

    • 13th Jul 2018 3:49 PM
    NAIDOC Family Fun Day

    NAIDOC Family Fun Day

    Photos Did our reporter capture you having fun at the 2018 NAIDOC Family Fun Day?

    Traffic delays on Pacific Highway after three-car crash

    Traffic delays on Pacific Highway after three-car crash

    News Significant delays expected following collision

    Local Partners