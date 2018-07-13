LOOK: Every outfit from Grafton Cup day fashions

Photos from the finals of the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field.

Photos from the finals of the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field. Adam Hourigan

IT was a huge day at the Grafton Cup on Thursday, and with so many people out looking fabulous, it was hard for judges to determine the best dressed on the day.

More than 50 competitors lined up on stage to compete in the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field, with a range of styles and colours on show the competition was fiercely fought out.

In the end, winner of Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady was Kacey Lloyd of Cabarita Beach, runner up Bree Turner of Grafton and Contemporary Best Dressed Lady is Bec Zaffino of Grafton.

Also, after a competition through Instagram this year, Cathlene Naive and Scott Fawcett took out the couples title.

A little later on, although the competition wasn't quite as serious, the men strutted their stuff, with Michael Turner taking out the top prize in the Lowes Best Dressed Man.