LOOK: Get ready for another big storm

Adam Hourigan
by

A SUPERCELL swept up the east coast, dumping rain and hail over the Valley, and it could happen again today

Just after 4pm yesterday, a storm cell hit Yamba, dropping torrential rain and even hail over the town, stopping the Yamba Twilight Markets for a short while (see video above).

Weather site North Coast Storm Chasers have posted on their Facebook that yesterday's conditions are almost identical today.

Their post states: "Thunderstorms are expected to develop in widespread areas today all the way from Kempsey to the Sunshine coast and All areas in between with severe thunderstorms likely and possibly once more supercells.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop after lunch and then quickly strengthen into severe storms that may become supercells and track in a general NE direction."

The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye service also predicts thunderstorms appearing after 2pm, with the entire northern rivers area slately as likely to get a storm.

