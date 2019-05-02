How did our April weather measure up?

There could be localised heavy falls this weekend from front

Marc Stapelberg

DID you feel the heat over April? While high humidity led to the first reasonable rainfalls of the year, according to the Bureau of Meterology it was just a bit above normal.

FIgures released in the bureau's climate summary for April show the average temperature for the month was just less than one degree more than our historical mean.

The Grafton Airport gauge recorded a mean of 25.9, 0.2 above the average, while the Ag Research station recorded a 0.6 increase with a mean of 26.4.

That's not to say it didn't get hot, with the hottest temperature recorded on April 8, with the mercury reaching 33.7 at the research station.

On the coast at Yamba it was a similar story, with the mean temperature recorded of 25 degrees 0.7 degrees warmer than average.

IN rainfall terms, while the rain reappeared, it still didn't measure up to the past, with Grafton Airport recoreding only 51.4mm of rain, 61 per cent of the average monthly fall.

At the research station, 63.2mm was recorded, and in Yamba 123.2mm fell, still just 77 per cent of the monthly average.

It seemed the rain ducked around our area for the month, with Coffs Harbour topped the state for the highest rainfall with 193.4mm while Evans Head was next with 189.2mm.

A large rain front is expected to come over NSW this weekend, with heavy falls predicted, but the bureau is telling people that the rain may be patchy in places, with localised heavy falls.