LOOK: How much Federal funding will your school get?

WITH new education funding measures confirmed in the Budget, the Federal Government has released a school funding estimator to show Clarence Valley residents the level of federal funding to each school.
From their website they state that: "By 2027, all schools will be funded on the same basis by the Commonwealth."
"In line with our role as majority funder of non-government schools, we will provide a consistent share of 80 per cent of a non-government school's Schooling Resource Standard (SRS), which is a measure of a school's need including a base amount per student and loadings for disadvantage. For government schools, the Australian Government will contribute 20 per cent of the school's SRS. This is in line with state and territory governments' role as the majority funders of government schools."
Estimated Australian Government funding for Clarence Valley Schools
St James Primary School Yamba
2017 funding: $1,148,600
2018 funding: $1,192,600
2027 funding: $1,643,300
Yamba Public School
2017 funding: $992,400
2018 funding: $1,042,700
2027 funding: $1,584,500
Palmers Island Public School
2017 funding: $183,000
2018 funding: $192,200
2027 funding: $292,100
Iluka Public School
2017 funding: $390,300
2018 funding: $410,100
2027 funding:$623,200
Chatsworth Island Public School
2017 funding: $198,100
2018 funding: $208,100
2027 funding: $316,200
Harwood Island Public School
2017 funding: $209,900
2018 funding: $220,600
2027 funding:$335,200
Maclean Public School
2017 funding: $552,600
2018 funding: $580,600
2027 funding: $882,300
St Joseph's Primary School Maclean
2017 funding: $1,059,000
2018 funding: $1,0999,600
2027 funding: $1,515,200
Pacific Valley Christian School
2017 funding: $2,467,400
2018 funding: $2,597,500
2027 funding: $4,008,300
Gulmarrad Public School
2017 funding: $549,500
2018 funding: $577,300
2027 funding:$877,400
Maclean High School
2017 funding: $3,091,000
2018 funding: $3,247,600
2027 funding: $4.935,200
Lawrence Public School
2017 funding: $212,100
2018 funding: $222,800
2027 funding:$338,600
Cowper Public School
2017 funding: $132,600
2018 funding: $139,300
2027 funding:$211,700
Ulmarra Public School
2017 funding: $213,200
2018 funding: $224,000
2027 funding: $340,400
Tucabia Public School
2017 funding: $143,200
2018 funding: $150,400
2027 funding: $228,600
Wooli Public School
2017 funding: $169,900
2018 funding: $178,500
2027 funding: $271,300
St Andrew's Christian School
2017 funding: $2,126,400
2018 funding: $2,243,700
2027 funding: $3,523,400
Clarence Valley Anglican School
2017 funding: $3,183,100
2018 funding: $3,337,300
2027 funding:$4,4987,300
McAuley Catholic College
2017 funding: $5,988,100
2018 funding: $6,217,800
2027 funding: $8,567,800
Grafton High School
2017 funding: $3,279,000
2018 funding: $3,445,100
2027 funding: $5,235,400
South Grafton High School
2017 funding: $2,311,000
2018 funding: $2,428,100
2027 funding: $3,689,900
South Grafton Public School
2017 funding: $1,732,300
2018 funding: $1,820,100
2027 funding:$2,765,900
Gillwinga Public School
2017 funding: $554,700
2018 funding: $582,800
2027 funding:$885,700
St Joseph's Primary School South Grafton
2017 funding: $1,848,300
2018 funding: $1,919,200
2027 funding:$2,644,500
St Mary's Primary School Grafton
2017 funding: $1,757,500
2018 funding: $1,824,900
2027 funding: $2,514,600
Westlawn Public School
2017 funding: $1,392,800
2018 funding: $1,463,400
2027 funding: $2,223,800
Copmanhurst Public School
2017 funding: $229,100
2018 funding: $240,700
2027 funding: $365,700
Baryulgil Public School
2017 funding: $77,500
2018 funding: $81,400
2027 funding: $123,700
Coutts Crossing Public School
2017 funding: $303,100
2018 funding: $318,500
2027 funding: $483,900
Nymboida Public School
2017 funding: $82,200
2018 funding: $86,400
2027 funding: $131,300
Glenreagh Public School
2017 funding: $218,800
2018 funding: $229,900
2027 funding: $349,400