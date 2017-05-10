23°
LOOK: How much Federal funding will your school get?

Adam Hourigan
10th May 2017
Primary school children work together in class, close up

WITH new education funding measures confirmed in the Budget, the Federal Government has released a school funding estimator to show Clarence Valley residents the level of federal funding to each school.

From their website they state that: "By 2027, all schools will be funded on the same basis by the Commonwealth."

"In line with our role as majority funder of non-government schools, we will provide a consistent share of 80 per cent of a non-government school's Schooling Resource Standard (SRS), which is a measure of a school's need including a base amount per student and loadings for disadvantage. For government schools, the Australian Government will contribute 20 per cent of the school's SRS. This is in line with state and territory governments' role as the majority funders of government schools."

We've gone through all the local schools, and have created a table that shows just what your school is receiving.

Do you think your child's school should get more, or less? Let us know at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au or on our Facebook page.

Estimated Australian Government funding for Clarence Valley Schools

St James Primary School Yamba

2017 funding: $1,148,600

2018 funding: $1,192,600

2027 funding: $1,643,300

Yamba Public School

2017 funding: $992,400

2018 funding: $1,042,700

2027 funding: $1,584,500

Palmers Island Public School

2017 funding: $183,000

2018 funding: $192,200

2027 funding: $292,100

Iluka Public School

2017 funding: $390,300

2018 funding: $410,100

2027 funding:$623,200

Chatsworth Island Public School

2017 funding: $198,100

2018 funding: $208,100

2027 funding: $316,200

Harwood Island Public School

2017 funding: $209,900

2018 funding: $220,600

2027 funding:$335,200

Maclean Public School

2017 funding: $552,600

2018 funding: $580,600

2027 funding: $882,300

St Joseph's Primary School Maclean

2017 funding: $1,059,000

2018 funding: $1,0999,600

2027 funding: $1,515,200

Pacific Valley Christian School

2017 funding: $2,467,400

2018 funding: $2,597,500

2027 funding: $4,008,300

Gulmarrad Public School

2017 funding: $549,500

2018 funding: $577,300

2027 funding:$877,400

Maclean High School

2017 funding: $3,091,000

2018 funding: $3,247,600

2027 funding: $4.935,200

Lawrence Public School

2017 funding: $212,100

2018 funding: $222,800

2027 funding:$338,600

Cowper Public School

2017 funding: $132,600

2018 funding: $139,300

2027 funding:$211,700

Ulmarra Public School

2017 funding: $213,200

2018 funding: $224,000

2027 funding: $340,400

Tucabia Public School

2017 funding: $143,200

2018 funding: $150,400

2027 funding: $228,600

Wooli Public School

2017 funding: $169,900

2018 funding: $178,500

2027 funding: $271,300

St Andrew's Christian School

2017 funding: $2,126,400

2018 funding: $2,243,700

2027 funding: $3,523,400

Clarence Valley Anglican School

2017 funding: $3,183,100

2018 funding: $3,337,300

2027 funding:$4,4987,300

McAuley Catholic College

2017 funding: $5,988,100

2018 funding: $6,217,800

2027 funding: $8,567,800

Grafton High School

2017 funding: $3,279,000

2018 funding: $3,445,100

2027 funding: $5,235,400

South Grafton High School

2017 funding: $2,311,000

2018 funding: $2,428,100

2027 funding: $3,689,900

South Grafton Public School

2017 funding: $1,732,300

2018 funding: $1,820,100

2027 funding:$2,765,900

Gillwinga Public School

2017 funding: $554,700

2018 funding: $582,800

2027 funding:$885,700

St Joseph's Primary School South Grafton

2017 funding: $1,848,300

2018 funding: $1,919,200

2027 funding:$2,644,500

St Mary's Primary School Grafton

2017 funding: $1,757,500

2018 funding: $1,824,900

2027 funding: $2,514,600

Westlawn Public School

2017 funding: $1,392,800

2018 funding: $1,463,400

2027 funding: $2,223,800

Copmanhurst Public School

2017 funding: $229,100

2018 funding: $240,700

2027 funding: $365,700

Baryulgil Public School

2017 funding: $77,500

2018 funding: $81,400

2027 funding: $123,700

Coutts Crossing Public School

2017 funding: $303,100

2018 funding: $318,500

2027 funding: $483,900

Nymboida Public School

2017 funding: $82,200

2018 funding: $86,400

2027 funding: $131,300

Glenreagh Public School

2017 funding: $218,800

2018 funding: $229,900

2027 funding: $349,400

