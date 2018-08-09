LOOK: Huge gallery of Jacaranda ball memories

Junior Queen Candidates (from left) are Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Maeve Dogherty, Annelise Uren, Ariana Smajsta, Lucy Hackett, Kate Smith are at the 2016 Jacaranda Ball at the 'Pavilion' at the Grafton Showground on Saturday, 17th Septmeber, 2016.

Junior Queen Candidates (from left) are Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Maeve Dogherty, Annelise Uren, Ariana Smajsta, Lucy Hackett, Kate Smith are at the 2016 Jacaranda Ball at the 'Pavilion' at the Grafton Showground on Saturday, 17th Septmeber, 2016. Debrah Novak

THE Jacaranda Ball has been the traditional opening event of the Festival, with the candidates, guests of honours and matrons being formally intorduced to the community.

In recent years, the Ball has returned to one of the grand rooms in Grafton, the showground Barn and this year will be no exception as it will be decorated into a right regal affair.

The Daily Examiner has captured all the colour, the ceremony and the community spirit at many of the balls over the years, and here's a huge gallery of photos to remind you of some Jacaranda highlights.