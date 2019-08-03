LOOK INSIDE: 25+ photos of horse owners paradise

IMAGINE a property with so much room, so could ride a horse around it!

38 Clyde Essex Drive, Gulmarrad is an address where so many idyllic lifestyle features come together to form the perfect property for the horse lover. This approximately four acre property is located just 8km to the vibrant riverside service township of Maclean and 20km to your coastline of choice at either Yamba or Brooms Head.

The horse enthusiast will instantly recognise the value of the infrastructure that is in place at this Equine lover's paradise. The 60m x 20m Olympic sized dressage area, the round yard, 3 separate paddocks with troughs, 3 stables all with concrete flooring and tack room are serious investments into the Equine infrastructure that add quality and comfort for both animal and owner. It will be a joy for your animals and it will be a delight to watch the riders, from the elevated gazebo, at any time throughout the day, at any time of year. Hook up the float and head out for a beach ride that is just 15 minutes away if you want a change of scenery, with National Park trails even closer.

The home itself is as sound as the day is long, with solid sandstone like block construction. Verandahs on 3 sides and raked ceilings through the living area create a countryside ambience in keeping with the theme of the property that is rarely found in this coastal belt. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers flexibility in use with the ability to have an income via the 4th bedroom that can be utilised for Air B&B, farmstay accommodation or for a permanent tenancy income dependent on individual wants or needs.

If horses are your passion the challenge for you is to find a more appropriate property this close to the coast, in this kind of price range anywhere on the North Coast of NSW. Or, if you are just looking for a bit of extra space, then pick up the phone and book an inspection. Our owner has already purchased elsewhere and looks forward to your inspection and subsequent offer.

At a Glance

38 Clyde Essex Drive, Gulmaradd

Bed 4 Bath 2 Car 3

Price $649,500

