Look inside the mine that made the Melbourne Cup

TO CELEBRATE the fact gold from Mt Rawdon mine was used to produce this year's Melbourne Cup, the public was invited to visit the mine to see where the journey began.

Locals and visitors got on a bus at the town hall and ventured out to the mine.

The gold deposit at Mt Rawdon is an intrusive-related low-grade gold deposit that exhibits characteristics that are conductive to low-cost mining and treatment.

Mt Rawdon mine has a history of reliable, safe production.

The mine has produced more than 1.6 million ounces of gold since it first started production in 2001.

During the 2018-2019 financial year it is projected between 95,000 ounces and 105,000 ounces will be sourced.

The value of this gold at ASIC prices is between $1000 to $1050 per ounce in the 2019 financial year.

Mining production is from a single open pit, using conventional drill and blast, load and haul methods.

Mining is completed in 10-15 metre benches.

The operation at Mt Rawdon is expected to continue until the finical year of 2026 based on current estimates.

Newly appointed general manager of the Mt Rawdon mine, Jamie Coad, gave a presentation on the day.

Mt Rawdon is currently being mined at the zero level.

"We have started to take cuts from the western and southern wall," he said.

Blasts are conducted at the mine a couple of times a week.

It's not a simple process to get the gold from the ground to the final product.

The processing plant at Mt Rawdon consists of primary and secondary crushing, SAG and ball milling, then followed by conventional cyanidation leaching.

The final production for Mt Rawdon mine is gold bullion.

This is then sent to ABC Bullion to be sold, this is how gold from Mt Rawdon was made into this year's Melbourne Cup.

In 2016, ABC Bullion was appointed to manufacture the Melbourne Cup trophy going forward, because of this partnership, the Melbourne Cup has been produced using gold that has been mined, refined, and crafted wholly in Australia for the first time in its 150-year history.