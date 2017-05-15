Look local for Pacific Hwy upgrade quarry contracts

NINE North Coast quarries have been awarded contracts to supply road building material for the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the benefits of contracts being awarded to local operators would be shared across the region.

"The nine north coast quarries awarded contracts on this section are a combination of large and small operators, which means support for a range of jobs across the region and more dollars into the cash registers of local businesses," Mr Hogan said.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the awarding of the contracts was the final major supply agreement on the upgrade.

"It is terrific to see local businesses bidding for, and winning, contracts on such an enormous infrastructure project," Mr Chester said.

"The dividends from the jointly funded Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade will be safer, more efficient roads for drivers - but also continued support for local jobs, businesses and families.

The state member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said having quarry materials close to the route of the upgrade, and minimising haulage requirements, was an important consideration.

"The safety of the community and workers during the upgrade is of the highest importance, and where possible, material will be moved within the project boundary to reduce the number of construction vehicles on local roads," Mr Gulaptis said.