A C-130J Hercules flies over Brooms Head on Thursday
Offbeat

LOOK: Low-flying plane a force over our coast

Adam Hourigan
2nd Nov 2018 4:17 PM

IF YOU heard a loud roar and looked up to see a low plane over the coast on Thursday, it's all for a good cause.

Steve Otton snapped these amazing photos of the plane flowing low and following the coastline on Thursday and said they followed the shape of the coast, bending and weaving as the cliffs directed the pilot, coming from the south of Brooms Head towards Angourie.

A C-130J Hercules flies over Brooms Head on Thursday
A Defence spokesman said the aircraft in the photo is a C-130J Hercules from No. 37 Squadron, from RAAF Base Richmond, in Sydney's northwest.

The aircraft was conducting low-level and formation flying practice along the New South Wales coast.

"Low level flying is an important skillset especially when conducting airdrop and maritime search and rescue operations,” he said.

"The Air Force appreciates the support and understanding of local communities when its aircraft conduct these training activities, as they allow us to be prepared for operations.”

More information is available on the plane at from https://www.airforce.gov.au/technology/aircraft/air-mobility/c-130j-hercules.

