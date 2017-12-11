LOOK: New Harwood Bridge reaches new milestone

The first U beam being placed on the new Harwood bridge.

The first U beam being placed on the new Harwood bridge.

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

ANOTHER milestone was reached on the new river crossing at Harwood today as the first U-girders were installed for the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood.

An RMS spokesperson said the girders was the first of 144 to be installed as part of the work on the new bridge.

The girders were all made on site at the Harwood compound, and the last of the girders high above the Clarence River would be installed some time before Christmas.

The 1.5 kilometre, 36 span bridge is the largest on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade and at 168 tonnes and 44 metres long, these girders are the largest bridge pieces to be installed on the 155 kilometre upgrade.