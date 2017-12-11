Menu
LOOK: New Harwood Bridge reaches new milestone

The first U beam being placed on the new Harwood bridge.
Adam Hourigan
by

ANOTHER milestone was reached on the new river crossing at Harwood today as the first U-girders were installed for the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood.

An RMS spokesperson said the girders was the first of 144 to be installed as part of the work on the new bridge.

The girders were all made on site at the Harwood compound, and the last of the girders high above the Clarence River would be installed some time before Christmas.

The 1.5 kilometre, 36 span bridge is the largest on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade and at 168 tonnes and 44 metres long, these girders are the largest bridge pieces to be installed on the 155 kilometre upgrade.

