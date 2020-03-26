Look out for each other and obey the rules: Gulaptis

HALF DONE: Chris Gulaptis inspects work on the new Grafton bridge.

HALF DONE: Chris Gulaptis inspects work on the new Grafton bridge. Debbie Newton

Following a flood of calls and e-mails to his office, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has urged locals to heed instructions from authorities and to look after each other without breaking social distancing guidelines.

"All three levels of Government are working hard to beat the coronavirus, but there is understandably fear and uncertainty in the community," Mr Gulaptis said.

"All the information you need is on the official NSW Government web site, nsw.gov.au. Do not take unverified advice from social media."

Mr Gulaptis said this April, Easter and Anzac Day would be very different and difficult for the community.

"These are times when we'd normally visit friends and family and have backyard barbies.

"You absolutely cannot do that this year. You need to stay home to protect yourself and those you love.

"That doesn't mean you should be out of touch: pick up the phone every day, learn to interact via Skype or the like, become closer to those you love even though you are apart.

"When social distancing actions are combined with good personal hygiene measures the spread of a virus through the community can be slowed.

"This helps protect the most vulnerable members of the community and reduces the impact of the pandemic on essential, life-saving health services.

"If we handle this right, we will emerge from it, sooner rather than later, stronger as individuals and more united as communities," Mr Gulaptis concluded.

If you are feeling unwell and are not sure about your symptoms, call the 24-hour Healthdirect hotline on 1800 022 222 or your local GP.

If you or anyone you know needs mental health help call Lifeline on 13 11 14; Headspace on 1800 650 890; Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800; or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.