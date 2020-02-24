Menu
Roadworks on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina will force changes to traffic conditions this week.
News

Look out for changed traffic conditions on highway

Graham Broadhead
24th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
ROADS and Maritime Services have advised there will be changes to the traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina this week to allow for roadworks.

From Monday, there will be five days of work at Pimlico for asphalting on the south-bound lanes.

During this work, south-bound traffic will be moved onto the north-bound carriageway. Motorists can expect traffic control and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days between New Italy and Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving and to allow vehicle access to site.

Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to four days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean to carry out survey work.

Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be three nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn to carry out line marking.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

ballina pacific highwau. pimlico roads and maritime services roadworks
