Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Valley Council are about to employ a full time parking inspector
Clarence Valley Council are about to employ a full time parking inspector
Council News

LOOK OUT: Full-time parking inspector coming soon

Adam Hourigan
14th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT MAY be bad news for your favourite sneaky parking spot, but a full-time parking officer will be good news for local business coming into the busy holiday season according to Clarence Valley Council.

Council is seeking a new permanent parking officer as part of a move to increase its permanent ranger numbers and the new recruit will be put to work across Grafton, Maclean, Yamba and other outlying areas.

>>> RELATED: Do you want to be council’s next parking officer?

“We’ve had rangers doing some parking work … as well as some casual parking officers who have come and gone,” environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said.

“Council at a meeting in March endorsed this … and with population growth and tourist growth it’s about meeting the demands.”

There will be three additional full-time rangers, including the permanent parking officer added to the staff.

Mr Schroder said the parking role would be multi-function, with an eye over the holiday season to crack down on illegal camping at beachside zones.

“We do early parking runs through Yamba, because there are areas we’ve banned parking between midnight and 5am,” he said.

Mr Schroder said while it may be unpopular that the parking officers would be enforcing the letter of the law, it was an important part of supporting local businesses.

“A good parking officer enables us to support the businesses, whether it’s having places to park in holiday time … or in Grafton about keeping people moving through,” he said.

“The people getting fined mightn’t think that … but we’ve had a lot of request from local business.”

clarence valley council parking fines parking inspector
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to appeal Lynette Daley manslaughter conviction

        Premium Content Man to appeal Lynette Daley manslaughter conviction

        News Hearings start today in Court of Criminal Appeals.

        2020 Jacaranda Season in Grafton officially opens

        Premium Content 2020 Jacaranda Season in Grafton officially opens

        News Crowning of famous clocktower marks start of Jacaranda Season

        Dodgy tradie jailed for home improvement scam

        Premium Content Dodgy tradie jailed for home improvement scam

        Crime Serial fraudster answered Facebook ads for home improvement works and scammed his...

        Yamba becomes car crash hotspot

        Premium Content Yamba becomes car crash hotspot

        News Two motor vehicle collisions in Yamba on the same morning