Look out Iluka, here comes your ambulance station

The Iluka community who gathered at the Iluka Bowling Club celebrate the announcement with deputy premier John Barilaro they will get an ambulance station.

Iluka’s long awaited ambulance station will begin to rise from the ground after the project was given the final tick of approval recently.

The ambulance station which the Nationals in NSW Government promised Iluka has cleared its final regulatory hurdle with construction starting in a matter of weeks, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

“Clarence Valley Council has approved the development application so construction workers should be on site at 75 Spenser Street very soon,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Ann and John McLean enjoy a quiet moment after they learned their campaign to get an ambulance station to Iluka had succeeded.

“When Iluka Ambulance Action Group founders John and Ann McLean first approached me with this project, I asked the bureaucrats but they said no, so I brought Nationals Leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro to Iluka and the local community convinced him that it is what they needed and what they deserved.

“Since then, a great partnership has developed between locals, particularly the Iluka Bowls Club, Clarence Valley Council and me representing the State Government.”

“The members of the Bowls Club unanimously voted to sell the required land to the NSW Government last June.

An artists impression of new Iluka Ambulance Station has been revealed

Mr Gulaptis said the community could also be proud that the station will be one of just three across NSW participating in a solar trial across the state.

“The station will feature a solar energy system to improve energy efficiency by generating electricity from an environmental-friendly power source,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The station is expected to take approximately two years to be completed.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with Iluka Ambulance Station campaigners Ann and John McLean and NSW Ambulance paramedics at the site of the future Iluka ambulance station.

Once completed, the new station will include: