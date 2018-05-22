LOOK: Picture-perfect property in a dream location

POSTCARD SHOT: The property up for auction by LJ Hooker Maclean at Old Murrayville R d, Ashby.

POSTCARD SHOT: The property up for auction by LJ Hooker Maclean at Old Murrayville R d, Ashby. Adam Hourigan

IT HAS water views, but it's not on the coast. It also has 20 hectares of land, but it's only 15 minutes from town.

And LJ Hooker licensee and selling agent Ken Giese said it may well be a house to allow its new owners to live comfortably.

Ecko's Farm, on Old Murrayville Rd at Ashby, has been on the market for just four days, and already there was interest in the immaculately presented property.

"It appears the presentation of the property is going to attract people to view it over time,” Mr Giese said.

"We've already had inquiries from Sydney, Tamworth, locally in the short term...we will take it to a higher level and further into Queensland and southern NSW within the next week and it will be interesting how far it does go.”

The property is a mixture of grazing land divided into three fenced paddocks, natural bushland, a 1.6-hectare riverfront block, gardens, orchards and landscaped house surrounds.

The three-bedroom house was designed by a graduate of interior design school Rhodec International, London, and has uninterrupted views from an elevated position over the Clarence River to Yamba with frontage to the river.

Mr Giese said a 13.6m x 12m custom shed and machinery shed showed the current owners had created something that had longevity.

"Their individuality and experience and background and their resources enabled (us) to put a property on the market that has the capacity to be timeless and be rewarding a number of people in the future,” he said.

The property will go to auction on Friday, June 29.

Mr Giese said the vendor was keen to know from potential buyers what they thought the property was worth.

"We are fortunate to have vendors that are worldly, that they want to work with us as a team to present the property in the highest possible way,” he said.

"It is a privilege.”

