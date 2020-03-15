Menu
Simon and Emma Wilson and daughter Greta with Jesse Rawnsley and Jessie McKenna
People and Places

LOOK: See who got into some Brews and Blues

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Mar 2020 6:15 PM
THE RAIN couldn't keep the blues away from the Clarence River Jockey Club as it held its annual Blues, Brews and BBQ's race day.

With a solid crowd in attendance, the music wailed out over the racecourse, with the muso's swapping top billing with the racehorses on the track.

Foodvans lined the outside of the Westlawn to make the day a gourmet experience for all.

The Daily Examiner was out on track to capture who came out for some good food, good music and good times.

blues brews and bbqs clarence river jockey club grafton out and about
Grafton Daily Examiner

