Darren and Angela Rediger and Judy Rogers show their style on Ramornie Handicap day. Adam Hourigan
LOOK: See who was out and about on track Ramornie day

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Jul 2018 7:02 PM
THERE were plenty of people out on track for Ramornie Handicap day, and with the sun beating down on track all day this was no excuse to go out and enjoy the first of the big days.

With no fashions on the field, the dress code varied from the elegant stylish, to the relaxed and comfortable.

Were you one of the people who our photographer snapped on his trips around the racetrack? Keen to see what your friends were wearing? Check out our galleries underneath.

