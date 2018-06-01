LOOK: Spectacular storm images as cold weather comes

IF you're watching the forecasts, and waiting for the true temperatures of winter to come in, you might have to wait a touch longer in the Clarence Valley.

In the meantime though, the skies have put on a great show at nighttime, with coastal storms combining with a full moon providing a spectacle.

The temperatures have briefly touched around the 3-4C mark at 7am each morning for the last two mornings, but quickly climbing to maximums in the low 20C by 10am.

The forecasts for Grafton continue to be higher than the winter months would indicate with bureau predicting minimums of 8C through to Monday.

Meanwhile, photographer Duncan Fawkes took the opportunity to capture another phenomenon of weather this week, when he saw an unusual quirk of light in an approaching lightning storm.

"I was enjoying the light show with my daughter as a thunderstorm slid past Townsend. I noticed the top of the cloud had a bright edge and realised this was a rim light from the moon rising behind the cloud. I rushed to get my camera, a long lens and my tripod so that I was ready for the moon rising over the cloud,” he said.

"Lightning photos at night are usually not too difficult as the lightning is by far the brightest thing in the sky. Ordinarily you can leave the shutter open for tens of seconds and capture many lightning bolts in that time. However the exposure for this was quite tricky because the full moon is very bright, especially over the course of a longer exposure. So I had to reduce the shutter speed so that the moon and the storm clouds were relatively well exposed. However the shorter shutter speed meant there was less time to record the lightning. Also because I was zoomed in (at 190mm) I was reliant on the lightning happening in that one part of the cloud during this 5 second exposure.

"Fortunately over the course of a few shots I caught a few bolts in that part of the cloud to make what I think is a unique image.I love the colours and the simple layers, from the completely black cloud in the bottom, to the purple storm cloud and the moon and space beyond.”

More of Duncan's work is availabl to view at his website www.duncanfawkes.com, and can also be viewed at the Harwood Hotel in the Images of the Clarence Valley exhibition with fellow landscape photographers Graham Mackie and Jeremy Billett.