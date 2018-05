IT'S a long way from town, but all the roads led to the Baryulgil Fineflower Campdraft over the weekend.

Held at Hassan's Creek, the annual event had hundreds of competitiros kicking up the dust into the sunset of each day last weekend.

Moran Photographic Award semi-finalist Graham Mackie was there on the Saturday with his camera, capturing a spectacular array of photos showing the light, the movement and the action throughout the event.