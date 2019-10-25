LOOK: The long-time Jaca events you've might not have seen

Jacaranda Embroidery Group Val Hayward looks at some of the historic work on show at their 50th anniversary exhibition for the Jacaranda Festival.

THEY may not have their name up on the big screen, or the showy lights of a stage, but each year, groups in our community showcase their wares to the world.

Events such as the Jacaranda Woodwork Exhibition, Jacaranda Embroidery and the Jacaranda Flower Festival open their doors each year to thousands of people each year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Jacaranda Embroidery Group, and although their exhibition normally falls every two years to show off entirely new work, this year they will show the history of the group.

"There is work from current, past and even deceased members," exhibition organiser Val Hayward said.

"It has a been real journey for many of us going through the exhibition and remembering some of the extraordinary work we've had.

"There's a story in nearly every piece."

From cross stitch, tapestry, smocking, and quilts and myriad other crafts, the display this year being held at the Christ Church Cathedral hall often brings bus loads of people who specifically come to see the work every two years.

And the group is keen for those interested to give it a go.

"No matter what, there's always someone here who knows something and is keen to help others to get started, or even advance a project," Ms Hayward said.

Across at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, Jacaranda committee chairman Colin Lang isn't keen to take a guess at how many hours have gone into the work on display into the Woodcraft at Jacaranda show.

Colin Lang with some of his own handcrafted chopping boards and a working wooden bath made by a student at the Clarence River Woodworkers Jacaranda Exhibition. Adam Hourigan

"You wouldn't measure it," he said. "One guy in the group puts about 400 hours into each one of his works, and most things we do take hours and hours.

"With 2000 items, well... it's just the pleasure of doing it."

With 30 exhibitors showing items, plus entries from all of the schools in the Clarence Valley, every aspect of woodwork is on show, and Mr Lang said he believed it to be the largest single-club show in the country.

And Mr Lang said the show gave their members something to strive towards, with visitors commenting on the quality of the work on show.

"It really makes people push their work further," he said. "You see people do unbelievable work each year and wonder what more they could do, but the following year they've pushed the concept even further."

In the historic Christ Church Cathedral, the Jacaranda Flower Festival will show blooms to an ever-more appreciative audience.

Leone Roberts with a bridge inspired arrangement for this year's Jacaranda Festival of the Flowers at the Christ Church Cathedral. Adam Hourigan

"I think that people love seeing the fresh flowers," organiser Leone Roberts said. "And most people are enthralled with the place, they ask lots of questions about the building, and the history.

"The atmosphere and everything fascinates them. Especially the doll in the cathedral."

Ms Roberts said that with the increase in tourists, that there is a resurgence of interest in the traditional events.

"We do our part for the festival, we've been doing it for 36 years now and we just love it," she said.