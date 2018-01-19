Look what the cat dragged in

Bree with Courtneay after finding her at Junction Hill Park.

A SNEAKY 21-year-old tortoiseshell cat that went missing from Junction Hill on Boxing Day was found by a young girl determined to bring her back to her owners.

Courtneay the cat usually spends about 22 hours a day lying around the house sleeping and relaxing.

However, after a big storm hit she didn't come back from her visit outside like she usually would, and her owners grew concerned.

One of Courtneay's owners, Cate Love, placed about 500 lost cat flyers and door knocked to get the word out in the neighbourhood. She said Junction Hill could probably claim the highest number of cats in the 2460 postcode.

"I think if anyone sees her they think think she's just another stray without a collar, looking for a fight,” Miss Love said.

Miss Love took her Jack Russell, Lili, out each day to scope the backyards and search hard to reach places.

"The poor little dog was getting depressed about not finding her big sister.”

After two long weeks Cate and Coutneay's other owner Jaya were starting to wonder whether she would ever make it home.

When almost losing hope Jaya received a phone call from a woman named Kylie, who said her daughter Bree had found Courtneay while playing at Junction Hill playground.

After seeing the lost cat poster, Bree took it upon herself to look for Courtneay, even looking in parts of South Grafton hoping to find her and bring her back to her owners.

"Jaya rang me. I left work in a heartbeat, I parked the car at the park and walked towards a young girl holding a cat in her arms. I could see Courtneay's distinctive features,” Miss Love said.

"Bree was smiling. I was crying. It was her.”

Bree said she found Courtneay sitting in a toilet block and that she looked really sad.

Bree's cat had passed away a few months before, so she knew the feeling of grief and loss.

"Because of Bree's kind heart, and vigilance, she's given Court the chance to live out all of her nine, or maybe even ten, lives,” Miss Love said.

"She's an angel.”