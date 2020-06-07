Look who has emerged from under their doonas

The Knitting Nannas came out of hibernation to call for a moratorium on logging in the recently burnt Myrtle State Forest near Casino.

COINCIDING with World Environment day, the Knitting Nannas have come out of retirement to call for action on logging.

The Knitting Nannas, a unique activist group, called for a moratorium on logging in the recently-burnt Myrtle State Forest near Casino, NSW.

Logging operations of Forestry Corporation were approved by the Environmental Protection Agency soon after the bushfires in three State Forests on the Richmond River lowlands …. and Nannas are not happy.

“We’ve come out from under our warm doonas to see for ourselves what Gladys and NSW Forestry could possibly be thinking,” Nanna Rosie Lee said.

Nanna Rosie sews toy koalas and one of them, named Gladys, sits on a picnic rug well apart from a koala named Shane who is destined to be a special gift from the Nannas to Shane Fitzsimmons in honour of his work as Commissioner for the Rural Fire Service.

It is thought up to 80 per cent of koalas in the region perished as bushfires raged through large swathes of these forests, some blazes so fierce that rainforests on the Northern Rivers also caught alight.

Koala habitat in the Bungawalbin, Doubleduke and Myrtle State Forests has had little chance to recover and Knitting Nannas fear with continued logging operations the species may be wiped out altogether.

The women, who are distinguishable by their yellow and black attire, take the preservation of a healthy future with a stable climate for the kiddies very seriously.

Being careful to remain socially distant, the Nannas knitted in protest outside the Myrtle State Forest to raise awareness of the locals and passing motorists.

“Knitting Nannas are all about saving the land, air and water for the kiddies,” Nanna Louise Somerville said.

“Forests are the lungs of the earth and draw rainfall inland sending it on up the range and out to the farmers on the plains in drought trying to feed us.

“Myrtle State Forest has already been overlogged, suffered a prolonged drought and burned by bushfires killing so much wildlife. When is enough, enough?”

Knitting in flaming red wool, Nannas stretched a long red line of knitting across the access road entrance the loggers use to draw a line in the sand.

“It’s time for a logging moratorium in these forests so all species of plants and animals can regrow and return before it’s too late,” Nanna Felicity Cahill, a Rural Fire Service volunteer for over 20 years said

“I have seen the changes in the bush from climate change.”

For further information, please contact Louise Somerville, spokesNanna on 0409 693 813.