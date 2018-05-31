LOOK: Working Class Man's marathon Saraton show

WHEN he opens his mouth, the drawl and singing voice of Jimmy Barnes is unmistakable.

On Wednesday night, he opened his heart, and his life through his words, as he Barnes brought his Working Class Man show to the Saraton Theatre.

There was an almight scream at the start though.

Following up on last year's book and show Working Class Boy, Barnes' Saraton performance of old favourite,s standards and other songs that influenced his life had the capacity house in the palm of his hand.

The show followed the journey of his life through iconic band Cold Chisel, and his stellar solo career, and gave intimate details of his life and struggles to stay at the top of his game.