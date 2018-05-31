Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jimmy Barnes' performs Working Class Man at Saraton Theatre
Jimmy Barnes' performs Working Class Man at Saraton Theatre Adam Hourigan
News

LOOK: Working Class Man's marathon Saraton show

31st May 2018 1:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN he opens his mouth, the drawl and singing voice of Jimmy Barnes is unmistakable.

On Wednesday night, he opened his heart, and his life through his words, as he Barnes brought his Working Class Man show to the Saraton Theatre.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There was an almight scream at the start though.

Following up on last year's book and show Working Class Boy, Barnes' Saraton performance of old favourite,s standards and other songs that influenced his life had the capacity house in the palm of his hand.

The show followed the journey of his life through iconic band Cold Chisel, and his stellar solo career, and gave intimate details of his life and struggles to stay at the top of his game.

jimmy barnes saraton theatre working class man
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Images of the Clarence Valley go on show

    premium_icon Images of the Clarence Valley go on show

    Art & Theatre Three photographers combine to show off the beauty of our Valley

    • 31st May 2018 2:18 AM
    Lollbacks reveal the secrets to six decades

    Lollbacks reveal the secrets to six decades

    News A lot has happened since they said 'I do'

    • 31st May 2018 2:15 AM
    Choir's in harmony with classic rock songs

    Choir's in harmony with classic rock songs

    Music Rock choir to get people singing as one

    • 31st May 2018 2:14 AM
    Iconic Jacaranda falls over last night

    Iconic Jacaranda falls over last night

    Environment Jacaranda at start of iconic street comes down

    • 31st May 2018 2:09 AM

    Local Partners