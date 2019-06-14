Looker eyeing July glory after 'run of a lifetime'

UNBELIEVABLE: Jockey Ben Looker celebrates after riding Victorem to victory in race 4, the Hinkler Handicap, during Stradbroke Day at Eagle Farm Racecourse in Brisbane last weekend.

RACING: Grafton jockey Ben Looker hinted at a return to the July Carnival after producing one of the best comeback wins in years riding Victorem to victory in the Jim Beam Black Hinkler Handicap at Eagle Farm last weekend.

"It's a day I'll never forget,” Looker said.

"It's my first listed winner and to win it on a horse like Victorem really meant a lot.”

The run earning some solid reviews with one commentator claiming Looker 'finished like he was shot out of a missile launcher.'

"The way he hit the line you've got to see it to believe it. I've watched the replay myself and I still don't quite know how he got there and won by so much,” he said.

"He came from an impossible position to win, he's a very underrated horse with the ability to do things like that.”

The jockey is eyeing a return to Grafton for the biggest event on the racing calender in his home town despite difficulties with the program in past years.

"I'll be intending to ride over the July Carnival,” he said.

"It's always been a bit of a hoodoo for me in the past with a few suspensions and injuries in the lead up to it but I love coming home for it, it's always one I look forward to.”

"I'd love to win a big feature race at the Carnival.”

Looker is proud of the quality that comes from regional areas in Australia and reflected on efforts from fellow members of the industry in the area.

"To win it for the owners who are all local in Port Macquarie is a great feeling,” he said.

"It's the same as when John Shelton won the Kosciuszko with Belflyer in Randwick last year, it makes you proud.”

"We have some very good horses in the country and it's good to come out and show the city slickers that on the big days.”

Looker has a busy schedule ahead with races in Tamworth and Coffs Harbour before making a return to Brisbane to race on Victorem again next weekend.