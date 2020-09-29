Looker holds the lead in NRRA jockey's premiership

Ben Looker rides Wave Maker to an easy win in Race 2 at Clarence River Jockey Club. Photo: Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON jockey Ben Looker still leads the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership after piloting home talented three-year-old Wave Maker at the Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday.

Wave Maker is a recent addition to the stables of Ed O’Rourke, only arriving earlier this month, and in the gelding’s first outing for the Murwillumbah trainer it started favourite in $22,000 Happy Birthday Darcy Everingham Maiden Plate (1115m) and never looked like faltering.

Leading at the top of the turn of the Grafton track Wave Maker held off a strong challenge by Dwayne Schmidt-trained Zoffdacharts and won by more than a length.

The win puts Looker on 13 for the season, one ahead of fellow Grafton jockey Matt McGuren, who saluted on board flashy Autumn Splendour in the $22,000 Restaurant 24sixty Class 1 Handicap (1115m).

The win also saw Matt Dunn claim the outright lead in the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer’s premiership.

The four-year-old chestnut mare with a big white blaze and four white socks was had her first start for her new Murwillumbah stable yesterday.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner had won two of her seven South Australian starts before

heading north to Murwillumbah.

She had won a Murwillumbah trial on September 17 and went into today’s Grafton race fresh.

She fired first up for Dunn too scoring a good win from previously unbeaten Moringa’s Amordoro (Shane Everson) and Miss Goodnight (Brett Dodson) and handed him his ninth win of the NRRA season.

That win enabled him to move one clear of Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy.

“He had to do a lot of work early,” Matt Dunn said of McGuren’s Autumn Splendour ride.

“Not everything went perfect but she did a good job, gave a good kick after getting a bit tired.

“She has got talent, showed that before but she’ll be fitter for today.”

He might take her to Brisbane for her next start and then could send her to Sydney and his new stable down there.

Grafton trainer Schmidt began the day with home track success when five-year-old gelding Define Tyranny snared his first win in just his fourth start for the Grafton stable.

The former Victorian enjoyed a number of stays at five different trainers before landing in Grafton and has found a liking to the country.

Piloted by Luke Rolls, Define Tyranny took the lead around the final corner of the Clarence River Jockey Club track and held off a strong run from race favourite Lookonchina to take out the Happy Birthday Bobbie Newman Maiden Handicap (1720 metres).

Clarence River Jockey Club CEO, Michael Beattie, owns a share in the gelding son of Danehill Express, who also finished second at Grafton last month.