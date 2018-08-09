Menu
ben Looker brings Mexican Mountain back to scale after winning the Coutts Tavern Coutts Crossing Cup
Horses

Looker on track for big award

9th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: Grafton-born jockey Ben Looker is a frontrunner to pick up Country Jockey of the Year at the upcoming Racing NSW Country and Provincial Awards night.

Looker had a season to remember after relocating with his partner, Sky Racing's Priscilla Schmidt, to Port Macquarie midway through last year.

Looker rode a century of winners for the season, including a career highlight win in the $400,000 Country Championships Final on board fiery three-year-old Victorem.

It was his combination with Victorem's trainer, Port Macquarie's Jenny Graham, that catapulted Looker's career to new heights this season, with the jockey consistently booked for metropolitan rides.

But it was a tough end to the season for Looker, who was hospitalised following a shocking race fall in a minor feature on Ramornie Handicap Day during the July Carnival.

Looker collided with an outside runner and fell from his mount, Its Relative, before he was trampled by a horse coming down the straight.

He is yet to step back in the saddle since the incident, closing out the season at 102 wins.

Looker will be up against fellow winning centurion Greg Ryan and Wellington jockey Mathew Cahill, who rode 93 winners before a race fall kept him off track for all of July.

The awards will be held in Sydney on September 25.

