Looker ready to launch long-distance Missile

Ben Looker rides Miss Fraser to victory in race four at Coffs Harbour. Looker will be out to make a splash in Sunday’s South Grafton Cup Day opener.

BEN Looker will be ready to go the distance on Patriot Missile in the Crown Hotel & Motel Class 1 & Maiden Plate 2200m opener at South Grafton Cup Day on Sunday.

Coming off the back of two second place finishes, including an impressive result when beaten last run at Murwillumbah, the Stephen Lee-trained four year old gelding is in top form.

Better yet, the young galloper loves a staying race and Grafton has proved to be a strong platform for Lee’s chance in today’s opener, with two second’s and three third place finishes at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Ethan Ensby’s Eliabella is next in line after going out at $7 and making up ground when fifth last run at Hamilton.

A first outing for Ensby and freshened for five weeks in the lead up, Eliabella is likely to race off the speed but is drawn nicely.

Hometown hope Dwayne Schmidt has put five-year-old mare Onset in the running. Owner and CRJC CEO Michael Beattie will be eagerly watching on from 12.10pm today and despite a rise in distance from a third at Coffs Harbour three runs back, Onset could be in for a shot.

Rounding out the contenders is Greg and Leah Kilner, teaming up with Maquina Voladora.

This runner might take a while to wind up but should be hitting top gear in the straight and is a good bet as an outside chance.

The opener will be the first of seven on Sunday, with the hotly contested South Grafton Cup set to jump at 3.30pm.