Looker runs Champagne Vega to race 1 win

GOOD RUN: Grafton jockey Ben Looker won on Champagne Vega in race 1 of the South Grafton Cup at the Clarence River Jockey Club today. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Champagne Vega is an improving galloper who could develop into a nice stayer.

That was the assessment of both jockey and trainer after the Bruce Hill-trained Gold Coast gelding won today's Crown Hotel Motel Class 1 and Maiden Plate (2225m) at Grafton.

Ben Looker continued his winning run when he piloted the son of Lope de Vega to a second career win as he posted his 94.5th winner for the season.

"He's got a bit of upside," Ben Looker told Bruce Hill after beating a pair of Coffs Harbour geldings, Winged Poet and Consoling into the minor placings.

Bruce Hill bought the gelding for $25,000 as a yearling and watched him mature.

"He's a nice horse," Bruce Hill said.

"First time in a lot of things went wrong. This time in he's shown what he can do. His last two runs in town have been good and he's slowly improved. ".

He said he may give the gelding, who has now won two of 12 starts, "one or two more and tip him out now he's shown he can stay".