Looker, Shelton combine to Great effect in Taree

Ben Looker rides John Shelton-trained Bugalugs into scale after winning race 5 on South Grafton Cup Day on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The pair combined once again for a winner in Taree on Sunday.

JOHN Shelton’s Great Marlow impressed when the five-year-old gelding son of Ustinov won the $40,000 XXXX Gold Country Showcase Maiden Plate (1400m) at Taree on Sunday.

The lightly raced Grafton gelding claimed the spoils in just his eighth start.

Stable foreman, Vic Bennett, said John Shelton has “gone slow” with the Ustinov gelding and it looks like paying dividends.

“You’ve got to ride him cold,” Vic Bennett said of a cool and patient ride by Ben Looker.

“We think he can get further.”

The race was Looker’s first of two for the day, finishing seventh on Col Prosser-trained Salad Dodger in the TAB Country Magic Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap.

Shelton was one for three on the day with Bugalugs going sixth to edge Looker’s chance in race 6 before strong galloper Jule’s Spirit scratched in the last.

The racing action continued in Lismore on Monday as Looker lined up for five chances but was less fortunate on the trip north.

Shelton didn’t take any runners to the Northern Rivers meeting, and will likely tide over his stable for a meeting in Grafton on Monday, August 31 as the racing season starts heating up.