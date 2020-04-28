Looker trumps Shelton hope to take big maiden win

Jockey Ben Looker rides Victorem to victory in race 4, the Hinkler Handicap, during Stradbroke Day at Eagle Farm Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

Jockey Ben Looker rides Victorem to victory in race 4, the Hinkler Handicap, during Stradbroke Day at Eagle Farm Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

RACING :Grafton jockey Ben Looker had a good day at Grafton yesterday with some strong runs and a win for his efforts.

Looker-piloted Adelita Rose surged home from back in the field to snare her first win and her first on her home track in yesterday’s $20,000 Grafton Ally Fabrication Maiden Plate (1015m) at Grafton.

She also grabbed trainer Paul Richardson his first win of the Northern Rivers Racing Association season when she zoomed home to edge John Shelton’s courageous Fudginit in the 1015m scamper.

Adelita Rose was having her fifth start for her owner/trainer and coming off a last start ninth at Eagle Farm.

While it was the three-year-old daughter of Falvelon’s first win and her owner/trainer’s first win of the NRRA season it was Looker’s 18th winner.

The talented jockey now sits fourth on the NRRA jockey’s premiership with only Matthew McGuren (39), Ray Spokes (20) and Andrew Mallyon (19) ahead of him after five of the seven races yesterday.

The John Shelton-trained Fudginit had led most of the trip after bouncing well from barrier 10 for jockey Ray Spokes.

“She’s a nice little filly,” Shelton said before the race.

“She was a bit immature last time and has come back a stronger filly this time.”

It was a good return for the daughter of Dream Ahead.

Earlier in the meeting Coffs Harbour filly Chillie Cod broke through for trainer Robert Agnew.

The two-year-old daughter of Sun Of May was coming off a good third at Ballina when the filly boxed on well behind Joey’s Gift.

Armidale-trained Pressing Matters annexed the first race when the six-year-old gelding son of High Chaparral won the $20,000 More Ice Benchmark 58 Handicap (2380m).

Prepared by Robert Knight, Pressing Matters beat fellow Armidale gelding Kilmarnock (Lea Selby) by just over a length for a third career win.