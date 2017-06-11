Looking back for the future of our trees

PREVIOUSLY called The Settlement, Grafton was named in 1851 by the 10th governor of the colony of New South Wales, Charles Augustus Fitzroy, after his grandfather, Augustus Fitzroy, 3rd Duke of Grafton. (3). Fitzroy himself got a mention in Fitzroy Street and another of his ancestors, Countess Barbara Villiers, mother of the 1st Duke of Grafton, is remembered in Villiers Street. (5).

This formidable woman, wild even in that licentiousness time, was the mistress of Charles 2, King of England, and had five children by him. (His wife was not happy). Sixteen prime ministers of England, including David Cameron and Sir Anthony Eden, have been her descendants as was Princess Diana. (3).

Fitzroy had a busy time as Governor of the Colony being in charge for the early gold rushes, for the founding of Sydney University and for the end of transportation of convicts.(3).

Meanwhile Villiers Street itself has had an interesting career though nothing to compare with Countess Barbara. Seventy years ago houses lined the street on both sides. Now Shopping World dominates a whole block, a motel sits on the corner with Fitzroy Street, commercial activities operate as far as Bacon Street.

From Dobie street to the old cemetery houses still rule, many the homes of German settlers from Grafton's early days. As well some of the early tree plantings remain, including a few of the English Oaks (Quercus robur) (2). Many however were removed last year and in their place Council has planted 30 plus Weeping Lilli-pillies (Waterhousea floribunda).

Continuing my name-dropping I 'll explain that the name Waterhousea is in honour of John Waterhouse, Senior Lecturer in Botany and Director of the Herbarium for many years at University of NSW. Floribunda comes from the Latin flora meaning flower and bundus, plenty, referring to the frequency of flowering.

Flourishing as they are, in a few years these trees will be splendid. Weeping Lilli Pillies are a riverside rainforest tree which in the wild usually over-arch the stream. They are found from the Williams River near Dungog to Mackay in Queensland and locally appear near Ramornie and Grafton. (1).

Glossy dark green foliage of Weeping Lilli Pilly.

The species belongs to the family Myrtaceae, growing to 30 metres (less in cultivation) with a grey trunk, hard, fissured outer bark and a dense crown of dark glossy green leaves. Occasionally old red leaves appear. (4).

Lovely white flowers occur in panicles at the end of branchlets or in the forks of leaves November to January. The following fruit, January to April, are pale pink or greenish berries with one large seed inside (1).

With these plantings Council is looking to the future, selecting local native species, adding to the diversity which promotes tree health generally, and continuing the leafy appearance of our city. Well done Council. Birds, bees, butterflies and possums keep happy and we humans who are so lucky to live here in beauty, are shielded from the winds of winter and shaded from the heat of summer. As good as it gets, whatever the name!