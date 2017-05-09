22°
News

Looking for a unique Mother's Day gift?

Clair Morton
| 9th May 2017 10:46 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH Mother's Day at the forefront of the minds of many Clarence Valley residents, Redkite is asking shoppers to consider a unique gift for the ones they love.

From tomorrow until May 23, shoppers at Coles stores in Grafton Shopping World, Grafton and South Grafton can buy a $2 donation card to write a message of kindness for someone special.

Redkite general manager of marketing and fundraising, Monique Keighery, said the funds would make a big difference to children and young people with cancer and their families.

"Our research shows NSW residents like to do something special for their mum at Mother's Day, with almost half deciding to buy her a gift and one in four buying her flowers," she said.

"We hope that when shopping for a gift this year, locals will also consider buying a donation card at Coles to write their message of kindness and at the same time, help mums facing their child's cancer."

Coles state operations manager Grant Shelton also encouraged locals to support the campaign.

"We know Mother's Day is an important time for so many families so we wanted to help those who are facing difficulties because of cancer," he said.

"We're pleased to be helping to raise funds for such a worthy cause and hope the local community will again show their support."

Redkite is an Australian cancer charity providing essential support to children and young people (0-24 years) with cancer, and the family and support network who care for them.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coles mother's day redkite whatson

Federal Budget 2017: 'Bludgers' to have payments cut

Federal Budget 2017: 'Bludgers' to have payments cut

BLUDGERS will face a driver style demerit system in the Federal Budget which will cut off their payments for up to a month when they lose all seven points.

How Clarence Valley's rates will drop in 2017/18

There will be pleasant surprises next financial year when rate payers notice a small reduction in their rates bill.

Small rate reduction on books for local ratepayers

EXPLAINED: Clarence Valley's strong economic growth

MEN AT WORK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Page MP Kevin Hogan and RMS Pacific Hwy GM Bob Higgins discuss the highway upgrade at Shark Creek Bridge

Infrastructure and health care spending driving growth

Get in SES colours

Ulmarra SES controller John Leask

Ulmarra controller says volunteering great way to help out

Local Partners

Get in SES colours

Wear Orange Wednesday to show appreciation to local SES services

'Everyone's a player': Uke Hop brings musicians to Grafton

The Grafton Ukettes get in some practice at their weekly meetup at the Criterion Theatre before this weekend's big ukelele "Uke Hop" event.

WHO knew four little strings could bring so many people together?

Looking for a unique Mother's Day gift?

Coles Grafton staff are one of the best fundraisers in the state, having raised more than $35000 for local and national charities.

Redkite campaign to run through May

9 things to do this week

The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton ShowPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Check out what's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

MODEL Lara Worthington was shut down on live on air after she claimed she and her movie star husband Sam Worthington were “not rich”.

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

WATCH: Grafton's Rachael Noakes's audition on the Voice

Grafton's Rachael Noakes performs Dear Life, by Delta Goodrem, on The Voice.

GRAFTON singer impresses Delta Goodrem, despite forgetting her lyrics.

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 227,000

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

The Hilltop At Its Best

10 Hilltop Close, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $137,500

Located within the very desirable Lawrence Ridge Estate with beautiful views across the picturesque rural surrounds, this attractive 4,818m2 block is positioned...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 AUCTION

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to be sold on or before auction on Saturday...

7,289m2 Dovedale Residential Site

32 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000 Plus...

Perfect for the developer or to build your dream home. A seven (7) lot subdivision (STCA) has been recommended by the surveyors with lot sizes of, 1- 713m2, 2...

A Cut Above

21 Citrus Close, James Creek 2463

House 4 2 2 $610,000

Carefully planned and designed to ensure comfortable living, this near new home offers a stand out opportunity to secure the very best of small acreage...

Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $399000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

The Search Ends Here

3 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the friendly village of Coutts Crossing and only a 15 minute drive into Grafton's CBD this is your opportunity to purchase a new home in a village...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 AUCTION

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!