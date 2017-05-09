Looking for a unique Mother's Day gift?

WITH Mother's Day at the forefront of the minds of many Clarence Valley residents, Redkite is asking shoppers to consider a unique gift for the ones they love.

From tomorrow until May 23, shoppers at Coles stores in Grafton Shopping World, Grafton and South Grafton can buy a $2 donation card to write a message of kindness for someone special.

Redkite general manager of marketing and fundraising, Monique Keighery, said the funds would make a big difference to children and young people with cancer and their families.

"Our research shows NSW residents like to do something special for their mum at Mother's Day, with almost half deciding to buy her a gift and one in four buying her flowers," she said.

"We hope that when shopping for a gift this year, locals will also consider buying a donation card at Coles to write their message of kindness and at the same time, help mums facing their child's cancer."

Coles state operations manager Grant Shelton also encouraged locals to support the campaign.

"We know Mother's Day is an important time for so many families so we wanted to help those who are facing difficulties because of cancer," he said.

"We're pleased to be helping to raise funds for such a worthy cause and hope the local community will again show their support."

Redkite is an Australian cancer charity providing essential support to children and young people (0-24 years) with cancer, and the family and support network who care for them.