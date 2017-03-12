Looking for funds to publish Lindt research outcomes

THE project, Breimba - looking for you, the search for the identity of the Aboriginal people portrayed in the Lindt photographs held in the gallery's collection, is now seeking money to publish and celebrate the outcomes of the search.

The search began more than 10 years ago. Elders of the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl, along with many others in partnership with the Grafton Regional Gallery, have organised and guided the search. It is now time to publish. The publication will place the photographs in context with a history of the Aboriginal people in the Clarence Valley.

This history is currently being written by historian Kate Gahan, who, in 2016, was awarded a NSW Government History Fellowship, in collaboration with the Lindt Research Group. Funds are being sought to design, print and launch the book, which will be close to 200 pages in size, from private and public individuals, organisations and foundations.

The search for the identity of the Aboriginal people portrayed in 33 of the 37 Lindt photographs began when the collection was gifted to the gallery in 2004 by Sam and Janet Cullen and family of Sydney. Since 2005 the Lindt Research Group, which includes five Elders of the Clarence Valley, has overseen and guided the search.

A pilot research funded by the Clarence Valley Council was conducted in 2010 by historian Nola Mackie. It demonstrated that identifying some of the people was possible.

ABC TV Australian Story broadcast Light of Day in February 2013. The program, produced by Jennifer Feller, told the story of the search to date.

The Grafton Regional Gallery's Foundation in partnership with the Royal Australian Historical Society presented a successful three-day exhibition that broadened the search for identity as well as raising $15,000 towards a major research program.

In 2014 the University of New England (UNE) came in with significant funds, over $94,000, as well as academic support. The research project was called Breimba - looking for you. This significant research created a database of the information on the Aboriginal people in the Clarence Valley prior to WWI and information about most of the photographs in the collection. This body of research is now held in the Sir Earle Page Library & Education Centre, Grafton, Grafton Regional Gallery and UNE Library, Armidale.

The identities of four people were confirmed: Gumbaynggirr man Charlie Whitton as King Charley of Ulmarra; Harry Neville as King Harry of Swan Creek; Arthur Devlin as the man lying down in Jacky and Arthur; and Mary Anne Cowan as Mary Ann of Ulmarra.

Along with the major research various exhibitions, excursions and events related to the Lindt photographs and the search for identity were held at the Grafton Regional Gallery, throughout the Clarence Valley and in Sydney.

Most recently the Lindt Research Group held a stall as part of the 2016 Koori Knockout held at the Leichhardt Oval, Lilyfield, over the October long weekend as part of seeking more information on the photographs through state wide community connections.

The new catalogue will be a significant contribution to the histories of the Aboriginal communities in the Clarence Valley and adjacent regions of the North Coast of New South Wales. If you are able to support this project please contact the gallery on 6642 3177.

Bus ride to culture

Bookings are being taken by the gallery for an art crawl on Saturday, April 8. Join us for a tour of some of the valley's best galleries and museums. The art crawl starts at 9am at the Grafton Regional Gallery. After checking out the plunge pop-up gallery in Skinner Street, South Grafton, the bus travels to the Cowper Art Gallery and Studio. Here gallerist, Kerrie Bowles will show us through this delightful arts centre.

Kingstudio in Maclean is next, followed by lunch at Irons & Craig in Yamba. This creative café hosts exhibitions and presents concerts throughout the year. After visiting the Yamba Museum we visit the delights of Iluka, taking in the emporium and museum before returning to Grafton at 5pm.

Tickets for this great day out are $20 and are limited in number, so be quick. The art crawl is organised by the Clarence Valley Cultural Committee.

Tom Roberts Portrait of an Aboriginal Women (Maria Yulgilbar) c1895. Image courtesy of the Dixson Galleries, State Library of New South Wales.

Women of Yulgilbar

The opening on International Women's Day of the historic exhibition Women of Yulgilbar at the Grafton Regional Gallery was celebrated by more than 110 people.

Curated by Jennifer Baldwin and Lianne Hart of the Yulgilbar Archives, Women of Yulgilbar celebrates the lives and contributions of six women associated with the much-loved Clarence River property, Yulgilbar Station, and their contributions towards the advancement of human rights, science, agriculture and sport as well as the development of one of Australia's historic cattle stations.

The lives and achievements of Maria Little, Theodosia Ogilvie, Mabel Lillingston (nee Ogilvie), Jessie Street, Dame Bridget Ogilvie and Sarah Myer are honoured in the Women of Yulgilbar exhibition, which covers the period from the building of Yulgilbar Castle in 1860, through its grand years, decline and eventual rebirth 100 years later in the 1960s.

Bundjalung woman, Maria Little, was the subject of Tom Roberts' 1895 painting and is remembered by her descendants as a storyteller and singer. Theodosia Ogilvie - the wife of Yulgilbar founder Edward - was a well-educated woman who raised a large family on the Clarence and often entertained dignitaries visiting the castle. Theodosia and Edward's daughter Mabel Lillingston was the last resident owner of Yulgilbar and restored the station's fortunes after years of drought and economic depression. Jessie Street is best known for being the sole woman on the Australian delegation to the founding conference of the United Nations in 1945 and for petitioning for the 1967 referendum for Aboriginal recognition. Dame Bridget Ogilvie, great-granddaughter of Theodosia and Edward, is a scientist who is world-renowned for her work in the field of sheep immunology and parasitology. Dame Bridget maintains close links to the Myer family who own Yulgilbar, including Sarah Myer who has played a pivotal role in improving the Santa Gertrudis and Quarter Horse bloodlines in Australia and is a renowned cutting horse breeder and rider.

The Women of Yulgilbar exhibition brings together paintings from libraries and galleries such as the State Library of New South Wales, Sydney, University of New England Archives, Armidale, National Portrait Gallery, Canberra, and Wellcome Library, London.

The exhibition is an important historical recognition of the contributions that the women associated with Yulgilbar had to the property and in shaping our nation. It presents the six women and their incredible achievements so the impact of Yulgilbar can be seen on a national and international scale.

Dame Bridget Ogilvie, AC, DBE, travelled from the south coast of New South Wales to open the exhibition on International Women's Day.

Dinner with Maggie Beer

The Gallery Foundation hosted Australia's much-loved and widely acclaimed cook and passionate food personality Maggie Beer for dinner last week at the gallery.

Maggie Beer was able to fit the fundraising dinner in between her workshops at the Grafton TAFE College. The workshops are part of her tour of regional New South Wales with the Maggie Beer Foundation and their program, Creating an Appetite for Life. Maggie Beer enjoyed the produce of the Clarence Valley and spoke about the work of her foundation and gave glimpses into her life as a cook and food personality.

Attending the event are members and friends of The Gallery Foundation, Friends of the Grafton Gallery, chefs, and food identities from across the valley. They enjoyed Southgate grass fed-eye fillet, Yamba prawns, Dorrigo potatoes and Clarence fresh berries. The matching wines were from the Granite Belt.

The Gallery Foundation is a charitable organisation established in 2005 to support the Grafton Regional Gallery. The foundation values the community pride and economic benefit that flows from the role the gallery plays in the cultural, social and educational life of the Clarence Valley.