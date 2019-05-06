Menu
Missing Mooloolaba fisherman
Fisherman's jet ski, gear on beach as 'grim' search ongoing

Bill Hoffman
6th May 2019 2:27 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM
UPDATE 3.20PM: The jet ski and fishing gear of a Mooloolaba fisherman missing in waters of Mudjimba since early this morning are still sitting on the beach at Twin Waters.

Police are guarding the items as a desperate search for the missing man continues.

The jet ski of a fisherman missing off the Sunshine Coast sits on the sand at Twin Waters.
A MAJOR search and rescue mission is under way for a missing fisherman off Mudjimba.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland officials are searching for the swimmer, last seen between Old Woman Island and Twin Waters beach.

The Daily understands a 35-year-old Mooloolaba man had gone fishing off the island this morning on a jetski with a friend.

The craft started taking water about 1pm, prompting the decision to return to Mooloolaba.

Sunshine Coast Surf Lifesaving duty officer Dave McLean said, it was understood, that when the jetski began taking even more water, the owner decided to swim ashore while his friend took the jetski to the lifeguard to raise the alarm.

The missing fisherman's equipment on the beach at Twin Waters.
The man, described as a "good swimmer", had not been seen since.

"A substantial time has gone by now," Mr McLean said.

"Looking a little grim."

Mr McLean said the Queensland Police Service had been called in to again check the man's home.

The hope was he had been picked up by a passing boat.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland confirmed the Queensland Police Service is aware of the incident and is coordinating search efforts.

