Looking to culture the way forward for our Indigenous health

3rd year Aboriginal cadetship recipient Maddy Richey, in Grafton Base Hospital's emergency department, winner of Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Healthcare - Ena Williams Award Northern NSW Local Health District Excellence in Nursing awards.

3rd year Aboriginal cadetship recipient Maddy Richey, in Grafton Base Hospital's emergency department, winner of Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Healthcare - Ena Williams Award Northern NSW Local Health District Excellence in Nursing awards. Adam Hourigan

MADDY Richey believes connecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to their culture is vital to their ongoing health.

"We need to change the language of deficit when it comes to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders about that their life expectancy is short, and they're always sick," she said.

An advocate for Indigenous and women's rights, Ms Richey has been awarded this year's Northern NSW Local Health District Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Healthcare award for her work.

"I'm really proud, and I think it's recognition of not just my work but others to really look at solutions and not that negativity," she said.

Ms Richey, who is a third-year nursing student on an Aboriginal cadetship and works at Grafton Base Hospital, had travelled to not only learn more about indigenous health, but spread the word about culture to others.

"I volunteered in a remote community in the Northern Territory last year, and went to Canberra for a summit where we met with other indigenous women and politicians to discuss the important issues with indigenous healthcare."

Ms Richey believes connecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to their past may provide answers going forward.

"I think one big understanding we have is that culture holds the answer to most issues within healthcare," she said.

"It's shown that when our people are connected to their culture and language they are mentally and physically healthier and stronger people."

Ms Richey said there was still scarring from inter-generational hurt that provoked negative health reactions.

"And that can be a hard barrier to break down... but I think there are a lot of wonderful people who are eager to understand and prioritise these things in indigenous healthcare," she said.

Grafton midwife Laurel Moore was always commended in the same category, someone who Ms Richey said was a role-model for her, and had cared for her in both pre and post natal care of her pregnancy.