Looking to DIY while in lockdown? Read this first

Bo Daly (right) and Mitchell Bidner pose for a photograph at their home in Wooloowin, Thursday April 23, 2020. They are part of a growing trend of homeowners who are using COVID-19 downtime to get cracking on a DIY project. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

NEW statistics released by two hardware giants show the extent to which Australians are rediscovering their love of home improvement, with one of them experiencing one of their busiest weekends on record over Easter.

The DIY-craze is being driven by couples like husband and wife Bo Daly and Mitchell Bidner, who are using their all-of-a-sudden abundant time to surge ahead on projects, both planned and unplanned.

The couple, who are both in their early-30s, say they didn't plan to paint their "renovator's delight" at Wooloowin for months and were going to hire someone to do it.

However, the pair decided to make use of the spare time provided by the COVID-19 shutdown by doing it themselves.

"There nothing like twiddling your thumbs to motivate you," Ms Daly said.

The pair are among a growing group of homeowners and renters who are turning their efforts inward in order to make the most of the extra time provided by enforced annual leave and the absence of a daily commute.

Kennards Hire say they experienced a surge of sales over the Easter long weekend, with the top three items hired in Queensland plate compactors, floor sanders and mini loaders.

Other items experienced huge growth compared to Easter last year: the company hired out over 50 per cent more wood chippers, over 70 per cent more stump grinders and more than twice as many floor edgers.

Marketing manager Manelle Merhi said Kennards had not seen an Easter weekend as busy "in quite some time".

"We're really seeing an increase in DIY activity with projects that are bringing the family together like creating veggie patches and sprucing up the deck for outdoor dining," Ms Merhi said.

"While people find themselves at home for an extended period of time, we've also seen people getting stuck into renovating rooms and garages into man-caves and home-gyms."

Bunnings Warehouse, meanwhile, the largest seller of hardware equipment in Australia, says that painting and gardening products are "trending" across all Australian stores.

Shoppers in queue at a Bunnings Warehouse in Victoria after Stage 3 COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Bunnings says it commissioned research which shows two-in-five Australians are planning to use the coming months to work on their garden.

"Gardening (planting and growing) and paint projects are trending, which aligns with our research findings regarding DIY activities Australians plan to undertake during this isolation period," said Bunnings' national green-life buyer Alex Newman.

Bunnings said the most viewed DIY activities on its website in the past week were:

