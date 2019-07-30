Looking to the jobs of the future

Take your idea to the next level.

Take your idea to the next level. Igor Miske

JOBS in 2050 are going to look vastly different from the nine-to-five slog today, and an innovative idea is preparing young adults for life beyond the standard formula of school, university and employment.

The Youth Entrepreneur Program kicks off in Grafton today, and there is still time to jump on board and potentially walk away with a business idea, or simply the confidence to find your dream role.

Crystal McGregor and Cherie Topfer set up the program to give young adults who aren't in study or employment a chance to regain their confidence and realise their potential.

"The process we take them through is identifying their passions, then say here's how they can progress that idea,” MsMcGregor said.

"So putting structure to the idea, looking at the financials, how can they monetise it, how can they market it?”

Ms McGregor said one participant took on the program after a desperate bid for employment wasn't answered, and within three weeks had opened his own car detailing business.

"We identified his passion, he had a background as an apprentice mechanic, so we said 'what about car detailing?'. He thought he'd need a business degree to open his own business,” she said.

"By the end of the 11 modules he had an ABN and his first customer.”

To join the program contact Cherie Topfer on 0404041775.