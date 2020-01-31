Loose Iluka looking to tighten up against Maclean United

Iluka's Ken Richards slings one in during the LCCA first grade match between Harwood and Iluka at Harwood Oval.

LCCA FIRST GRADE:With just five rounds left before the finals, the race is on to secure a favourable fixture.

Maclean United sit comfortably on top with a 16-point gap on second placed Harwood but Iluka and Yamba are refusing to give up as they give chase.

Iluka tomorrow will look to find a first win since round six when they face Maclean United at Yamba Oval, but the coastal club could have trouble restricting the competition leaders.

United have been shaky at the top of the batting order in recent weeks but they have been bolstered by their consistency through the middle with players like Coby Tabor (93 against Yamba) and captain Jarrad Moran (53 against ­Harwood) propping up their side.

Iluka showed grit against Harwood in their last encounter but they will need to ­tighten up on the bowling end if they are to have a chance of knocking over the leaders.

In the other match, Lawrence could find it difficult against the heavy-hitting ­Harwood, particularly with key bowler Luke Many ­returning to Harwood’s NCCC side.

GAME DAY: Maclean United take on Iluka at Yamba Oval and Harwood host Lawrence at Harwood Oval from 1pm tomorrow, while Yamba have the bye.