Lord Howe: A beautiful island everyone can love

LORD Howe Island is just a paradise off the coast of New South Wales. Not the island paradise where you have someone wait on you hand and foot while sun baking by the pool.

You will immerse yourself in the spectacular surroundings and experiences. If you like your hiking or day walks you will find some of the world's best day hikes. Snorkelling and diving are another big past time on Lord Howe, it's geographic location makes it a perfect spot. In the lagoon you can hand-feed fish on Ned's Beach and much more.

This multi award winning, world heritage-listed paradise is less than a two-hour flight from Sydney or Brisbane and now is the perfect time to visit.

If you go to Lord Howe a day walk will be on the cards. Although the island is only 11km long and 2km wide, Lord Howe is laced with dozens of delightful, well-marked walking trails; nearly two thirds of the island is a Permanent Park Preserve. There are choices ranging from easy strolls at sea level through lush kentia palm and banyan forests, to moderate cliff-top hikes where you'll see seabirds wheeling on the thermals, to the challenging 875m Mt Gower climb - rated as one of the best day treks in the world and not for the faint hearted.

Fishing. Why not it's not everybody's cut of tea however Lord Howe is legendary for fishing. Surrounded by marine park and with no commercial fishery, the diversity of species, terrain, methods and the sheer abundance of fish rank Lord Howe among the world's top fishing destinations. There are dozens of hot spots for hooking into monster pelagic such as Lord Howe kingfish, yellowfin tuna, and wahoo, as well as several species unique to Lord Howe. And there's a virtually untouched game fishery - featuring black, blue and striped marlin - as little as half an hour from the jetty. Lord Howe is protected by the world's most southerly coral reef, which shelters the crystal-clear lagoon. The local sport fishing 'grand slam' is to catch a Trevally, silver drummer, bluefish and the endemic double header wrasse in one session of sight-casting in the shallow waters of the lagoon.

Snorkelling and diving in the waters around Lord Howe is something you must try, at least the snorkelling, maybe leave the diving up to the experts. The calm waters of the lagoon are ideal for kids. They can paddle at the edge or snorkel above colourful corals just meters from the shore. You can hire some snorkelling gear from the dive shops.

The divers will love the clear waters of Lord Howe and they attract divers from around the world to explore some of the best dive sites on the planet. The coral reefs at Lord Howe Island are the most southerly (31° 33'S) and among the most spectacular in the world. The island is located at the crossroads of five major ocean currents, including the warm East Australian Current which runs down the Great Barrier Reef and into the Tasman Sea. The island's unique marine ecosystem hosts a diverse mix of tropical, sub-tropical and temperate species which is found nowhere else on earth; there are more than 90 species of coral and 500 species of fish inhabiting the reef. Lord Howe's underwater topography of trenches, caves and volcanic drop-offs adds to the awe-inspiring diving experience at the island.

I was surprised to find out that Lord Howe is one of just four island groups to be inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage list for the global significance of its natural beauty and heritage. Surrounded by marine park and with fishing restrictions, the island's reef and marine ecosystems are pristine and plentiful. Located so far off-shore and with no rivers draining to the ocean, the waters are some of the clearest on earth; visibility is usually around 30m. There are more than 60 world-class dive sites, most located just a short boat ride (10-20 minutes) from shore.

When to go to Lord Howe, the answer is anytime! Lord Howe Island's climate is mild, year-round. Sea breezes prevent the summers from being too hot, while surrounding warm seas ensure pleasant winters. Maximum temperatures on the island hover around 25 degrees celsius throughout summer, dipping to an average of 19 degrees in winter, while daily minimums range from 20C in summer falling to around 12-14C in winter. The most popular time to visit Lord Howe is between September and June, however even in the winter months. In July and August, the days can be sunny and warm while at night, roaring fires keep things cozy and warm.

The great thing is that it is not expensive to go to for a holiday a 7-night deal at hideaway will start from $1449 per person and includes your QantasLink flights, meet and greet on arrival, accommodation, return island airport transfers, evening restaurant transfers, free presentation by author/ naturalist Ian Hutton and coffee and muffin at Anchorage Restaurant.

Corey Bertalli has been the manager of Grafton Travel for the past nine years and travel consultant for 25. Each week Corey shares his experiences and tips on destinations from around the world, the options available to get there, and itinerary suggestions for everyone, from the solo traveller to the full family entourage.