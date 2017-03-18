Lorraine's reason to relay for life

Lower Clarence Relay For Life committee chair Lorraine Breust takes a quiet moment with one of the candles before this weekend's big event.

THERE was a time when Lorraine Breust, 60, worshipped the sun "every moment of the day".

That all changed in 2003 when the Lower Clarence Relay For Life committee chair noticed a suspicious mole on her calf, only slightly bigger than a pinhead.

"I didn't really know much about melanoma at the time but it just didn't look right," the former nurse said.

"It was raised and fanned out a bit, and it had a rough edge around one side of it. Whether it was an intuitive thing I don't know, but I went straight to the doctor to get it checked."

It was a good thing she did, because it turned out to be a stage 1 melanoma - the result of a "misspent youth lying in the sun".

Her close brush with the deadly disease also spurred Ms Breust to volunteer her time with the NSW Cancer Council when she retired and moved to Yamba.

The Relay committee chair is also a Cancer Council advocate who lobbies for political support on issues that can be addressed at a government level, such as the lack of palliative care services in the Clarence Valley.

"I wanted to give back for the good stuff I've had in my life," Ms Breust said.

"I've also lost two girlfriends to cancer in the last two years."

It is these women and two other friends she recently lost to cancer, that she will be thinking of during a candlelight ceremony at the opening of the Lower Clarence Relay for Life this weekend.

"The ceremony brings up mixed emotions but it's also a way to celebrate how people survived," she said.

"It also brings the community together to give hope to people going through treatment, and to support those going through their own cancer journey."