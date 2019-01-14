Spurs fear the worst as striker crisis deepens

Tottenham Hotspur could face a striker crisis after leading scorer Harry Kane was injured during stoppage time in their damaging 1-0 defeat by Manchester United in the English Premier League.

With the in-form South Korean Son Heung-min playing his last match before heading off to the Asia Cup, the last thing manager Mauricio Pochettino needed was the sight of the England captain hobbling off the pitch on Sunday after being clattered by United's Phil Jones.

Kane and Son have scored 22 goals between them this season and, without them, Tottenham look short of goals, especially with Spaniard Fernando Llorente struggling for form.

"It was a clear foul on Harry Kane, a big hit, (referee) Mike Dean said he didn't see it," Pochettino said of Jones' challenge.

"Kane twisted his ankle and we hope that it is not a big issue. My worry is that it was a bad tackle in the last moment.

"We are going to lose Son for the Asia Cup and if Harry Kane suffers an injury, it is going to be massive for us." Tottenham also lost midfield powerhouse Moussa Sissoko to a groin injury before halftime, adding to their woes.

Defeat left Spurs nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.