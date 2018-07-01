Loss fuels Rebels to strike back at Bellingen

RUGBY LEAGUE: After dropping their first game of the season last weekend to the Coffs Harbour Comets, the South Grafton Rebels ladies league tag side is feeling rejuvenated.

Sitting pretty on a 10-game undefeated streak, Rebels captain Heidi Dalton believed the side had become complacent.

"I think turning up each week and expecting to win has not been the right attitude," Dalton said.

"But I think having a loss will work in our favour, it will snap us out of that mindset.

"It is disappointing to lose, and personally I can't stand it, but for the overall benefit of our season I think it might have been what we needed."

Dalton said the loss to the Comets had released a pressure valve for her side, with the monkey now off the back.

But it has also refocused the league tag side, with the ladies putting in the most intense effort of the season at training this week ahead of a tough clash with Bellingen Magpies.

"I don't think the girls needed much motivation to train hard," Dalton said. "It was honestly the best I have seen them train all season."

The Magpies are coming into the clash at Bellingen Park on a two-game winning streak including a win over the Comets a fortnight ago. The Rebels will be without several key players including Alinta Carpenter and Carly Williams, but Dalton said they would not be looking for an excuse.

"We have players who can step up in those positions, everyone who pulls on the jumper knows what's expected."