LOST AND FOUND: What constitutes an island?

THE inaugural 53 Islands Festival (October 7-20, 2019) has generated a lot of discussion in the Clarence about what constitutes an island, and why we've chosen the number 53.

This is simply the number of islands that are 'officially' named on our Clarence. But you know there are more. We know there are more. The whole Clarence community agrees there are more...

River islands are dynamic... they appear, disappear and sometime re-appear again.

Since European settlement, some official islands have disappeared such as Garden Island (merged with Palmers Island), Yungum and Coolah islands (merged with Warregah Island) and Cosmo Island (merged with Woodford Island).

Doe Island (once located between Turkey and Palmers islands) was completely washed away and stripped of official status but recent sediment deposits in the same area indicate that it may be forming again.

We think an island should be officially named if it's big enough to pitch a tent on. Using that measure, the true number of islands of the Clarence may get closer to the mythical 99.

Some of the unofficial islands we'd love to camp on include an island near the Eatonsville Reserve, one at the northern tip of Susan Island, and another located at the confluence of the Orara River and the Clarence. But there are so many more that these.

So we've written to the NSW Geographic Names Board and are proposing that some of these unnamed islands are recognised officially through naming. This process involves community consultation, so you'll certainly hear more on this topic over time.

53 Islands is a celebration of Clarence River islands through a variety of events from October 7-20, 2019. Search 53 Islands on Facebook, Instagram or visit: 53islandsclarence .com for more details.